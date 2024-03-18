How to buy
A digital twin is a virtual representation of a real-world product or asset, with the benefit of continuous, real-time data from the object. In manufacturing, digital twins provide insights to help improve business practices, reduce downtime, and increase ROI.
Move from manual and siloed practices to better connected departments, people, and manufacturing processes. Make better informed decisions, improve your customer service, and prepare for the future of design and manufacturing.
Improve awareness of your processes to better estimate current—and predict future—situations.
Break down data silos for workers across multiple locations and departments, while adapting to industry changes.
Streamline your processes with automation to accelerate product development across all departments.
Connect the entire workplace, supply chain, and customer base, including performance improvements and on-demand customization.
Hosokawa Micron
Hosokawa avoids errors in design and manufacturing processes through streamlined version control and enhanced workflows.
Alcara
Aclara streamlined product introduction processes for global teams—preventing errors, quality risks, bottlenecks.
Image courtesy of Aclara Technologies
VisiConsult
The world-leading manufacturer of industrial x-ray equipment has started a digital transformation journey.
Porsche used digital factory planning to create a zero-impact facility where driverless transport systems help maximize flexibility.
Businesses should adopt smart manufacturing to help streamline processes, increase productivity, stay competitive, and prepare for the future.
Businesses that focus on reskilling as well as upskilling can help employees adapt to technological changes and develop a mindset for continual learning.