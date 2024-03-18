The future of making

Digital twin for manufacturing

Collect data from multiple sources to create a digital twin of all your components, parts, and projects. Predict and optimize the performance of your products.

What is a digital twin for manufacturing?

A digital twin is a virtual representation of a real-world product or asset, with the benefit of continuous, real-time data from the object. In manufacturing, digital twins provide insights to help improve business practices, reduce downtime, and increase ROI.

Digital transformation

Move from manual and siloed practices to better connected departments, people, and manufacturing processes. Make better informed decisions, improve your customer service, and prepare for the future of design and manufacturing.

What are the benefits of a digital twin?

Operational awareness

Improve awareness of your processes to better estimate current—and predict future—situations.

Real-time collaboration

Break down data silos for workers across multiple locations and departments, while adapting to industry changes.

Process automation

Streamline your processes with automation to accelerate product development across all departments.

Competitive advantage

Connect the entire workplace, supply chain, and customer base, including performance improvements and on-demand customization.

See how customers are using digital twin

Hosokawa Micron

Integrating PDM and PLM

Hosokawa avoids errors in design and manufacturing processes through streamlined version control and enhanced workflows.

Alcara

Enhanced collaboration

Aclara streamlined product introduction processes for global teams—preventing errors, quality risks, bottlenecks.

Image courtesy of Aclara Technologies

VisiConsult

AI and cloud collaboration

The world-leading manufacturer of industrial x-ray equipment has started a digital transformation journey.

