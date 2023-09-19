Designed by Dominique Perrault Architecture and built by Bouygues Bâtiment Île-de-France, the Villejuif–Gustave Roussy station is one of the flagship projects of the Grand Paris Express and was voted the most beautiful station in the world in 2025.

Developed using BIM, the station is distinguished by its striking architecture, including a monumental central stainless-steel wall and an ETFE roof that allows natural light to reach deep into the structure. As one of the deepest stations in the metro network, it features 16 elevators and 32 escalators to connect passengers across its multiple levels.

Villejuif–Gustave Roussy station’s construction relied on an advanced BIM workflow, supported by 3D laser scanning carried out by Novatlas. A broad range of Autodesk tools—including Autodesk Revit, AutoCAD, Autodesk Forma, Autodesk Forma Design Collaboration, Inventor, and ReCap Pro—played a crucial role for the design, coordination, and delivery of this complex infrastructure project.

With Alexandre Saint-Martin, Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France, François Minnaert, Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France, Simon Fardeau, Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France and Fabien Neyens, Novatlas