The “CAD/CAE/CAM Practice” course, offered as an elective in the second half of the third year, is taught by three faculty members: Professor Moeto Nagai (micro–nano systems and devices), Professor Yuji Nakamura (combustion engineering), and Professor Tadaharu Adachi (materials mechanics), supported by technical staff and teaching assistants.

Autodesk Fusion adoption at Toyohashi University of Technology accelerated during the COVID‑19 pandemic and is a now a standard.

“Our previous CAD software could only be used in computer labs due to strict OS, hardware, and license requirements,” Nagai says. “Fusion is cloud‑based and reduces the load on intensive tasks, such as simulation and toolpath generation. It also runs on both Windows and Mac, allowing students to access it from their own devices. Removing these constraints gives students more time to focus on design.”

Fusion’s integrated platform enables students to learn design, analysis, and manufacturing in one continuous workflow, gaining experience that closely mirrors real-world development. With the platform, students acquire industry-ready competencies such as design thinking grounded in real constraints, manufacturability evaluation, and collaborative problem solving.

Fusion’s free availability for educational institutions and flexible license management further accelerated adoption. Although the transition required replacing long‑used CAD software, both faculty and students adapted quickly.

Previously, the course workflow ended with CAD and CAE due to resource limitations. The move to Fusion—an integrated platform supporting CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB—enabled the course to evolve into a fully end‑to‑end, design to make exercise incorporating CAM.

Nakamura had long envisioned integrating CAM into their curriculum. “Many universities complete design education with just the design and the software,” he says. “But when students actually try to make the part, they often discover that a perfect digital design is impossible to manufacture. Awareness of real manufacturing processes only develops when students physically make something themselves.”