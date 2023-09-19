& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
A premier constructor of complex steel structures was experiencing continued growth in both the number and scale of its steel erection projects. Their manual timekeeping and payroll process was creating massive inefficiencies and headaches for the team and needed an overhaul.
—Vedya Boodwa, Payroll Administrator, Stonebridge Steel Erection