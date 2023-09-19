Customer success

Critical Time Savings from Data-Driven Timekeeping

Stonebridge Steel cut payroll processing from 20 hours to 3 and reduced reporting errors by 95% with Rhumbix timekeeping.

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A premier constructor of complex steel structures was experiencing continued growth in both the number and scale of its steel erection projects. Their manual timekeeping and payroll process was creating massive inefficiencies and headaches for the team and needed an overhaul.

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What used to be two or three days of work is done in three hours.

—Vedya Boodwa, Payroll Administrator, Stonebridge Steel Erection