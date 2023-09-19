& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
As a fast-growing company, Sprig Electric tackled each new milestone, opportunity, and obstacle head-on. The company acknowledged the need to revamp their existing paper-based, timekeeping process which was being conducted by sticky notes and time cards.
—Robert Valderrama, Chief Project Delivery Officer, Sprig Electric