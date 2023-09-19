Customer success

Building a foundation of success through timekeeping

See how Sprig Electric saved $36K weekly and boosted timekeeping accuracy by 90% with Rhumbix.

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As a fast-growing company, Sprig Electric tackled each new milestone, opportunity, and obstacle head-on. The company acknowledged the need to revamp their existing paper-based, timekeeping process which was being conducted by sticky notes and time cards.

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Other solutions would have required us to change our business! Rhumbix was built for contractors.

—Robert Valderrama, Chief Project Delivery Officer, Sprig Electric