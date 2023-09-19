For most architecture firms, the AI conversation starts with a question: what can it do for us? At SAMOO Architects & Engineers, that question arrived after years of preparation.

One of Korea’s largest architecture and engineering firms, with over 1,000 professionals and roughly 8,000 projects to its name, SAMOO has spent years building the digital foundations that make AI useful in practice, not just promising in theory.

Yoon Jong-geun, who leads innovation initiatives within SAMOO's AI Transformation (AX) Team, describes that three-stage journey as building systems and data foundations first, then improving work through automation, and now exploring how AI can change how people collaborate, decide, and solve problems.