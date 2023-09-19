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As RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (RSP) celebrates its 70th anniversary, with a vision to create a future “where design meets humanity”, the firm’s decade-long strategic and industry-leading partnership with Autodesk is helping transform project delivery through connected data, cloud collaboration and automation. This is laying the foundation for RSP to have the greatest AI capability in the industry as the company moves into the future with a focus on emerging technology and innovation to support its projects, people and teams.
Headquartered in Singapore, RSP is a global, multidisciplinary architecture and engineering firm that has shaped the built environment in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East, guided by the values of innovation, sustainability and design excellence. With a diverse, multicultural team spanning 12 offices across six countries and 1,000 professionals dedicated to designing buildings and environments focused on human experience, RSP’s design process and thinking is guided by creative problem solving and collaboration.
Celebrating its 70th anniversary through the 70 Years of RSP: Where Design Meets Humanity exhibition in August 2026, RSP has helped shape Singapore’s built environment through landmark projects recognised by the President*s Design Award (P*DA), Singapore's highest honour for design excellence. These include Jewel Changi Airport, Mandai's Bird Paradise and CapitaSpring.
Today, RSP is building on this legacy through digital innovation, supported by a decade-long strategic partnership with Autodesk which is helping the firm reimagine how projects are designed, coordinated and delivered.
RSP’s digital transformation accelerated in 2017 when it signed its first Enterprise Business Agreement (EBA) with Autodesk to expand Building Information Modelling (BIM) adoption across its projects. In 2020, RSP adopted a cloud-first business strategy, moving beyond traditional file-sharing and disconnected systems towards integrated digital workflows that enable teams to collaborate from anywhere.
Today, Autodesk Revit, Forma Data Management, Forma Design Collaboration and Forma Model Coordination support RSP’s connected project delivery ecosystem, providing a centralised environment for managing design information, tracking progress and coordinating stakeholders across multiple teams and countries.
“Our transition to cloud-based workflows has fundamentally changed how our teams collaborate,” says Mr Ng Meng Hui, Managing Director, RSP. “With people working across different offices and disciplines, having access to the same project information enables us to make better-informed decisions, improve coordination and efficiency, and deliver more confidently for our clients.”
The transformation has delivered measurable productivity improvements. RSP reports that its model collaboration and coordination workflows are up to 70% faster than manual processes, while automated Revit model checking has accelerated model reviews by 90%. In addition, RSP’s use of the content catalogue reduces data errors by standardizing content distribution. Overall, from 2021 to 2026 RSP’s usage of Autodesk Forma has grown over 200%, indicating a high level of uptake and engagement across the business.
In his speech at the launch of the "70 Years of RSP: Where Design Meets Humanity" exhibition, Minister for National Development of Singapore, Chee Hong Tat acknowledged RSP’s efforts in supporting the digital transformation of Singapore's Built Environment sector through a three-year partnership with Autodesk to develop custom AI solutions for CORENET X data management.
“CORENET X is a significant step that we are taking to streamline our building regulatory processes, but our broader intent has always been to catalyse a new way of working across the Built Environment sector – one that is more collaborative and digitally enabled... I am therefore heartened to hear… that RSP will be partnering with Autodesk over the next three years to develop custom AI solutions for CORENET X data management. This is precisely the kind of innovation and partnership that CORENET X would like to encourage,” said Chee Hong Tat.
The benefits of connected workflows are particularly evident across RSP’s complex projects, including pharmaceutical facilities, data centres and educational developments. On a recent large-scale manufacturing facility project, RSP coordinated architectural and structural design with consultants working across multiple countries. Using Autodesk’s cloud-based collaboration environment, project teams could access current models, monitor design progress and coordinate information across disciplines.
Rather than relying on fragmented exchanges, stakeholders gained greater visibility into design changes and potential issues, supporting more efficient decision-making.
Similarly, on data centre projects, BIM-enabled coordination provides greater visibility into complex underground and above ground services, helping teams understand complexity, identify potential clashes and anticipate construction challenges before work begins. These capabilities are particularly valuable as projects become increasingly complex and geographically dispersed.
“Having our project data centralised means teams can work together regardless of location,” says Mr Meng Hui. “It reduces communication gaps and gives everyone greater visibility into project progress, allowing us to focus on delivering better outcomes.”
For RSP, its relationship with Autodesk extends well beyond software access. Through its EBA, RSP benefits from a dedicated account and customer success team and round-the-clock technical support to strengthen digital capabilities across the organization. This ongoing engagement has helped RSP standardize workflows, accelerate technology adoption and build confidence in its digital transformation strategy.
“Autodesk has been more than a technology provider. Having access to dedicated specialists, 24/7 technical support and strategic guidance has helped us evolve our digital capabilities and implement new ways of working with confidence,” says Mr Sheik Uduman, Head of BIM/Digital Technology, RSP.
Sheik was recognised as one of Autodesk’s 40 Under 40 Champions of Construction for 2026 for his work in rethinking how project teams collaborate and integrating innovation into everyday practice. Over the years, he has played a leading role in raising the digital maturity of both RSP and the broader Singapore AECO industry, helping teams embrace cloud-based workflows, BIM, and AI-driven project delivery. RSP also participated in Autodesk Forma’s early adoption program, demonstrating its commitment to exploring emerging technologies and advancing industry practices.
As RSP enters its next three-year partnership phase with Autodesk, its focus is shifting towards scaling connected workflows and embedding artificial intelligence into everyday project delivery. Its AI-first strategy aims to introduce intelligent agents, automate repetitive tasks and improve operational efficiency, allowing teams to dedicate more time to design excellence and creative problem-solving.
RSP is also piloting emerging Autodesk capabilities, including Forma Site Design, cloud-based building design tools and AI-powered visualisation, while strengthening data standardization to support future automation. The ambition is to create a more connected, intelligent project delivery ecosystem that improves consistency, accelerates decision-making and creates greater value for clients.
RSP’s 70th anniversary celebrates a legacy of design excellence and also signals its commitment to shaping the industry’s future. With its renewed strategic partnership with Autodesk the firm is positioned to scale digital innovation, strengthen collaboration and embrace AI-enabled design across its operations.
“Our partnership with Autodesk has played an important role in our transformation over the past decade. As we look towards the next three years, we see tremendous opportunities to build on this foundation, harness AI and continue delivering innovative, high-quality outcomes for our clients. Having Autodesk alongside us gives us confidence in that journey,” says Mr Beh Swee Chiew, CEO, RSP.
For RSP, the next chapter is about bringing together seven decades of human-centred design expertise with the power of connected data and intelligent technology; ensuring innovation that continues to serve people, projects and communities for generations to come.