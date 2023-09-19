RSP’s digital transformation accelerated in 2017 when it signed its first Enterprise Business Agreement (EBA) with Autodesk to expand Building Information Modelling (BIM) adoption across its projects. In 2020, RSP adopted a cloud-first business strategy, moving beyond traditional file-sharing and disconnected systems towards integrated digital workflows that enable teams to collaborate from anywhere.

Today, Autodesk Revit, Forma Data Management, Forma Design Collaboration and Forma Model Coordination support RSP’s connected project delivery ecosystem, providing a centralised environment for managing design information, tracking progress and coordinating stakeholders across multiple teams and countries.

“Our transition to cloud-based workflows has fundamentally changed how our teams collaborate,” says Mr Ng Meng Hui, Managing Director, RSP. “With people working across different offices and disciplines, having access to the same project information enables us to make better-informed decisions, improve coordination and efficiency, and deliver more confidently for our clients.”

The transformation has delivered measurable productivity improvements. RSP reports that its model collaboration and coordination workflows are up to 70% faster than manual processes, while automated Revit model checking has accelerated model reviews by 90%. In addition, RSP’s use of the content catalogue reduces data errors by standardizing content distribution. Overall, from 2021 to 2026 RSP’s usage of Autodesk Forma has grown over 200%, indicating a high level of uptake and engagement across the business.