More than ever, the construction industry is becoming more connected and data-driven with digital-first approaches. As BIM, digital twins, and AI reshape how projects are designed, built, and operated, construction education must evolve as well.

At Purdue University, Purdue Polytechnic is preparing students to meet these changes head-on. Home to 7,500 students, it’s known for its applied approach to education and a focus on preparing students to be industry-ready on day one.

Dr. Daniel Castro, Dean of Purdue Polytechnic, and Mary Hope McQuiston, Vice President of Education Experiences at Autodesk, explore current trends and the new, first-ever Virtual Design and Construction degree that is available at the Bowen School of Construction. This degree now brings together design, construction, and facility management, giving students a more holistic understanding of the building lifecycle and emerging technologies.

“We believe that this degree is going to be very attractive to students because it will prepare them better to adopt and adapt to new technologies that are already starting to be offered and also new technologies that are going to be based on AI,” Dr. Castro says.

Autodesk technology plays an important role in giving students the opportunity to put these concepts into practice.

“Today, the tools are not only more powerful, but are more accessible, and that's because Autodesk decided to focus on the students,” Dr. Castro says. “This new generation of students want to do things and apply things. I think the tools are the best vehicle to make sure students start being active and participating in the design of something that will be built.”