TruckHouse is built around a simple idea: create the world’s best expedition vehicle without compromising design, engineering, or manufacturing quality. The company takes processes normally found in aerospace and high-end marine manufacturing—including carbon-fiber monocoque construction, closed-mold resin infusion, advanced CAD/CAM workflows, and digital manufacturing—and applies them to an entirely new category of overland vehicles.

Autodesk is at the center of that process, allowing TruckHouse’s small team to design, manufacture, and continuously improve an incredibly complex product. Every camper is designed as a complete system in which thousands of parts work together while remaining serviceable and manufacturable.

The impact extends far beyond simply building campers. TruckHouse creates high-paying manufacturing jobs in Nevada, demonstrates that advanced composite manufacturing can thrive in the United States, and raises expectations for what customers believe is possible in an expedition vehicle.

More importantly, the company proves that a small team equipped with the right tools, relentless attention to detail, and a commitment to continuous improvement can compete with companies many times its size.