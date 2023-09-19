SwissDrones develops the SDO 50 V3, an aviation-grade unmanned helicopter designed for long-range infrastructure inspection, public-safety operations, environmental monitoring, aerial surveillance, and search and rescue. The aircraft enables organizations to gather precise, repeatable aerial intelligence over pipelines, power lines, and other difficult-to-reach assets without placing crews at risk in a manned helicopter.

Autodesk Fusion provides a connected environment for design, production, collaboration, and configuration control. Its cloud-based workflows allow SwissDrones’ distributed teams to work from a shared source of truth, accelerate prototyping, manage complex aircraft configurations, and maintain the traceability required in a tightly regulated aviation industry. Digital representations of each aircraft also support product development and lifecycle management as the company adapts the platform for different missions, sensors, and customer requirements.

Equipped with technologies such as LiDAR, the SDO 50 V3 captures detailed data for safer and more efficient inspection and monitoring. By replacing many conventional helicopter missions, SwissDrones reduces operational risk, cost, and carbon emissions while expanding access to challenging environments and long-distance routes. The result is a flexible aerial-intelligence platform that helps organizations inspect critical infrastructure and respond to public-safety and environmental needs more safely, intelligently, and sustainably.