Scott Yu-Jan blends industrial design with cinematic storytelling in a YouTube channel with more than 80 million views across its projects. His videos capture the excitement and enjoyment of the design process, inspiring audiences to become makers and share authentic stories about their own work.

In a field where success is often judged by polished products and mass production, design can feel intimidating and inaccessible. Scott’s videos pull back the curtain and show how approachable creativity can be.

By sharing project files, he encourages viewers to embrace the do-it-yourself process, leading to thousands of community remixes that adapt his work to individual needs. His work shows that the joy of thoughtfully making something for oneself is as valuable as a commercialized final product.