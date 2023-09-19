Pulpex and Robo Challenge advance a scalable, high-performance paper bottle designed to address plastic pollution through circular manufacturing.

What begins as research and development evolves into commercial manufacturing infrastructure that overcomes technical challenges in thermoforming and molding fiber materials. Autodesk Fusion provides a unified platform for design, simulation, and production, helping engineering teams bridge the gap between concept and manufacturing at scale.

By demonstrating that fiber packaging can match the structural performance of plastic, the initiative gives global brands a viable and scalable alternative. The partnership shows how digital tools and real-time problem-solving accelerate green technology.

The teams are not only designing a sustainable product; they are building the precise, automated machinery required to reshape the global packaging supply chain.