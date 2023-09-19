Matt Linder believes that great companies are built by investing in people. His role at TruckHouse is not limited to designing products; it also involves building a culture where talented people can learn, grow, and do the best work of their careers.

Throughout his journey, Matt focuses on sharing what he and the TruckHouse team learn with students, entrepreneurs, and other manufacturers. Whether he is mentoring at the University of Nevada, opening the company’s doors for shop tours, or speaking at industry events, he believes manufacturing becomes stronger when knowledge is shared rather than guarded.

Inside TruckHouse, Matt helps create a culture centered on accountability, continuous improvement, and craftsmanship. The company’s goal is to build more than exceptional expedition vehicles. It also strives to develop exceptional people who are proud of the work they do every day.

Matt hopes that TruckHouse can inspire the next generation to pursue careers in engineering, manufacturing, and making things in America. That impact, he believes, will last far longer than any individual product the company builds.