Leva Engineering creates a permanent kinetic sculpture for Puy du Fou’s L’Épée du Roi Arthur, transforming a stone tower into the living face of the legendary sorceress Morgane.

The installation combines 206 custom-engineered actuated modules, a proprietary motion-control platform, and a 12-square-meter dynamic surface capable of producing lifelike facial expressions while operating outdoors through years of daily performances.

Geometry, mechanics, and control systems are designed together to maximize visual resolution, simplify maintenance, and withstand demanding environmental conditions.

The project demonstrates how engineering—and kinetics in particular—becomes a powerful storytelling medium. Precise mechanical motion creates an emotional connection with millions of visitors, blending myth, design, and engineering within a single experience.