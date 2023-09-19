Nano Mobility – Design for All reframes inclusive mobility as a universal right. As cities grow older, more diverse, and denser, the definition of who is transport-disadvantaged keeps expanding—seniors, expectant parents, people with temporary injuries, pet owners, and travelers with heavy luggage all struggle with the “last few hundred meters” that public transit and cars cannot cover.Hyundai Motor Company’s Hyundai Genesis Future Design Team created Nano Mobility to close this gap: an ultra-compact, open-bed Purpose Built Mobility that blends safely into pedestrian spaces while adapting to countless micro-tasks. Its friendly design and safe, low-speed autonomy let users board independently and move comfortably through streets, parks, and indoor corridors. The modular platform accommodates seats, pet carriers, baskets, or medical kits—becoming a stroller, wheelchair, delivery cart, or mobile kiosk with a simple adjustment,—docking indoors as easily as it operates in airports, malls, hospitals, or museums.

To advance the concept toward production, the team worked with Autodesk to optimize the side and center frames using Fusion Generative Design and Inventor Nastran, achieving a 15.7% average weight reduction while increasing load capacity from 88 to 150 kilograms—a scalable platform, small in size, open in function, and full of possibility.