FDF Raceshop designs, manufactures, and tests high-performance suspension components for race cars and the aftermarket automotive industry. Autodesk Fusion and Fusion for Manufacturing connect the company’s workflow from initial concept and 3D modeling through validation, fabrication, and finished production parts. Founder Josiah Fallaise also races the components the company builds, bringing direct track experience and real-world performance feedback into the design process.

The company’s impact extends beyond manufacturing. Through social media, podcasts, live seminars, design sessions, and interactive 3D-printed tools, FDF Raceshop teaches enthusiasts, students, and other builders how suspension geometry and mechanical-design decisions affect vehicle performance. These resources make complex engineering concepts more visual and approachable while showing the path from an early idea to a production-ready component.

By combining hands-on racing, digital design, advanced manufacturing, and open education, FDF Raceshop creates a practical feedback loop between the racetrack, the workshop, and the wider automotive community. The result is faster product development, better-informed design decisions, and a growing community of makers equipped to understand, design, and build their own automotive solutions.