EzeRx addresses one of medical technology’s most difficult barriers: invasive, waste-intensive testing. Inspired by the founder’s mother’s undiagnosed anemia, the company develops EzeCheck, a non-invasive, AI-powered hemoglobin-screening device that produces results from a fingertip in under one minute without needles or consumables.

Deployed across more than 21 Indian states and several countries, EzeCheck screens more than 8.5 million people while eliminating approximately 15 tons of biomedical waste, and avoiding an estimated 46 kilotons of carbon emissions.

Autodesk Fusion serves as the company’s end-to-end design environment. It enables the team to model components in 3D, simulate stress tests, optimize ergonomics, and reduce physical prototyping. From finger-bed geometry to enclosure durability, Fusion’s integrated workflows support rapid iteration and reliability in settings ranging from rural clinics to school screening programs.