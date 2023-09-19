How have your colleagues reacted to the introduction of the CDE?

Gierlich: Mostly very positively, because it greatly simplifies data management in our large and complex infrastructure projects. It also makes it easier to collaborate with other branches, planning partners, and customers. As digital natives, many younger employees find this way of working a little easier. They’re used to having access to information online and collaborating digitally. For older employees, the time it takes them to adjust varies greatly from person to person; however, many of them are interested in the benefits of cloud-based work because it makes their day-to-day tasks easier. In this context, an employee’s personal attitude is a more important factor than their age.

And how did your customers react?

Gierlich: Their reactions varied, partly because project owners are at very different levels of digital maturity, and partly because of the personal attitudes of the individuals involved. A growing number of our customers now want more digitalization and recognize its added value. For example, they can see that Obermeyer can give them up-to-date interim results with a single click, without needing to travel across the country with a laptop or a set of plans. Other customers are still a long way from working entirely digitally and still want conventional deliverables. These differences require us to be flexible in our approach.

Let’s go back to the actual implementation of the CDE at Obermeyer. What steps did you take to get started?

Gierlich: We started the way any change should begin—with communication. And I’d recommend that every company start that way: by explaining what the purpose and benefits of the CDE are, how it helps move you forward, and how it improves the quality of your work. Clear examples are helpful here. Take project data, for instance. Some of our project data runs to hundreds of gigabytes. No one wants to carry all that around with them at work on a few hard drives; it’s better off in the cloud. I’ve often used the example of the “melting pot,” too. A CDE is nothing more than a melting pot in which we bring together a wide variety of data.

And what was the next step in the rollout?

Gierlich: The second important step was then to define roles and permissions: Who has access to what data, when, and why? We used to do the same thing with folders and servers, so it’s not a major change, it just needs to be redefined. To ensure that data is stored correctly and can be easily retrieved, it’s a good idea to assign a separate role to someone who is responsible solely for data quality.

Can you use the same workflows across all infrastructure sectors, such as rail, road, waterways, tunnels, etc.?