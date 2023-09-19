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Wenzel Gierlich, a consultant on the function team at Obermeyer, discusses his experience with implementing a common data environment (CDE).
Gierlich: The biggest issue is aging infrastructure, and policymakers have now also realized that we really need to do something about it. That means there’s now an urgent need for us to get a lot done very quickly, all while dealing with limited resources.
Gierlich: We need to become more efficient in all areas, and the only way to do that is by digitalizing many processes. We need end-to-end planning, ideally done entirely in 3D, and we need to have the right tools in the right place. This makes sure that everyone involved is always on the same page and that there’s no miscommunication. That’s what boosts efficiency the most. Essentially, external factors are compelling us to be efficient, which is why we need the most efficient digital methods.
Gierlich: In one respect, this refers to our workforce; that is, we need to achieve more within the industry with the existing number of employees. It also refers to other resources, such as money or building materials. Of course, we don’t want to use up too much of these things, so we work to make sure that our projects are sustainable and that the structures last a long time. In other words, the resource aspect is extremely important, and digital planning can help us be more efficient in that area as well.
Gierlich: I don’t think “reduce” is the right word here. It’s more a matter of how to manage complexity. We do this first of all by talking to each other more. That sounds incredibly simple, but in my view, it’s the factor that really allows us to make a difference. It’s best to bring the planning teams together, either virtually or in person, as early as possible and start with a shared set of data that will then be gradually populated. For complex projects, it’s also helpful to structure data and responsibilities. If you break the overall project down into smaller sections and tasks, the challenges involved in the projects become more manageable.
Gierlich: Yes, that was the main reason. Obermeyer has always seen itself as a pioneer in digital planning. We’ve been working with BIM for a long time, and as a cloud-based CDE platform, Autodesk Forma is simply a logical extension of that. Ultimately, it simply means that all project data is consolidated in one place as a single source of truth. This really cuts down on misunderstandings and communication errors.
Gierlich: Yes, it’s much easier when everyone stores their data in the same place. The purpose of the CDE is to centralize all project data. This allows us to better analyze, structure, and contextualize the data. As a result, it’s easier for everyone involved to identify the “project truth.” Instead of there being multiple truths existing side by side, there’s just the one shared truth.
Gierlich: Absolutely, because we’re breaking down data silos; we can now look at the quality of information that was previously scattered across many servers and evaluate it from a central point, making it more useful for everyone. This will also be a factor as we make greater use of AI in the future. Once you have a uniform, integrated set of data, information can be analyzed automatically—something that would otherwise hardly be possible.
Gierlich: Mostly very positively, because it greatly simplifies data management in our large and complex infrastructure projects. It also makes it easier to collaborate with other branches, planning partners, and customers. As digital natives, many younger employees find this way of working a little easier. They’re used to having access to information online and collaborating digitally. For older employees, the time it takes them to adjust varies greatly from person to person; however, many of them are interested in the benefits of cloud-based work because it makes their day-to-day tasks easier. In this context, an employee’s personal attitude is a more important factor than their age.
Gierlich: Their reactions varied, partly because project owners are at very different levels of digital maturity, and partly because of the personal attitudes of the individuals involved. A growing number of our customers now want more digitalization and recognize its added value. For example, they can see that Obermeyer can give them up-to-date interim results with a single click, without needing to travel across the country with a laptop or a set of plans. Other customers are still a long way from working entirely digitally and still want conventional deliverables. These differences require us to be flexible in our approach.
Gierlich: We started the way any change should begin—with communication. And I’d recommend that every company start that way: by explaining what the purpose and benefits of the CDE are, how it helps move you forward, and how it improves the quality of your work. Clear examples are helpful here. Take project data, for instance. Some of our project data runs to hundreds of gigabytes. No one wants to carry all that around with them at work on a few hard drives; it’s better off in the cloud. I’ve often used the example of the “melting pot,” too. A CDE is nothing more than a melting pot in which we bring together a wide variety of data.
Gierlich: The second important step was then to define roles and permissions: Who has access to what data, when, and why? We used to do the same thing with folders and servers, so it’s not a major change, it just needs to be redefined. To ensure that data is stored correctly and can be easily retrieved, it’s a good idea to assign a separate role to someone who is responsible solely for data quality.
Gierlich: Even if the details of the planning differ, I can start the planning process in a similar way, using clearly defined workflows. Standardization also allows me to keep the approval processes consistent. That’s really a great advantage. The principle is always the same: Ultimately, what we need is the model or content derived from it; this is always stored somewhere centrally accessible and, thanks to the workflows, has a clear status.
Gierlich: Better coordination makes all the difference. Generally, there’s always someone who creates the model in the first place, and for that person, hardly anything changes. After that, we have the technical review by experts, who say whether it’s properly dimensioned, structurally sound, and so on. And then there’s someone who says the data is in the right place because we’ll want to put it into context at some point. In the end, we’ll have several verified specialized models that we can superimpose on top of each other—for example, a bridge over a road—to create a central, comprehensive model. One major difference in the workflow is the feedback cycles. They’re now much shorter, which results in a continuous development process. New versions of the planning are accurately mapped in the CDE, a process that used to be done manually and was prone to errors.
Gierlich: The benefit for the operator is very easy to explain: Problems are easier to solve when you can see them directly. If the entire structure is represented in a model, you can immediately see from the model things like: How should I maintain it? Where are the sensors located? What might the eventual dismantling look like? Ideally, that’s already been taken into account. If all of this is scattered across multiple files, important connections are lost.
Gierlich: At the very least, it makes it easier to present such topics transparently. Our customers have a range of expectations of us in terms of sustainability, and ultimately, it comes down to cost. Those costs can be calculated in euros or in, say, metric tons of CO2. So if you break it down into the simplest terms, you could say that I can present the project owner with different design options using various materials and can compare them right away, including their prices. Or I can show variants that react differently to environmental factors. This is relatively easy with an integrated data set because the variants are available online and can thus be compared directly. If we take a broader view of the concept of sustainability, then as “data producers,” we’re of course also committed to ensuring that the data can be used in a sustainable way. This can happen naturally enough on the construction site; for example, when tracking defects or documenting the handover. Unfortunately, the issues mentioned still play only a limited role in the infrastructure sector at this time.
Mr. Gierlich, thank you for speaking with us.
Wenzel Gierlich studied geoinformatics in Dresden and has been a consultant on the function team at the Obermeyer engineering firm since 2023. His role on the team is to digitalize and standardize processes throughout the company. He played a leading role in implementing the Autodesk Forma common data environment.
With 860 employees, Obermeyer is one of the largest German-speaking planning and engineering firms. As a pioneer of the BIM method, it primarily manages complex infrastructure projects.
For more information, visit www.obermeyer-group.com