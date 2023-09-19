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Merriam Vineyards extends a deep commitment to sustainability into a redesigned, outdoor guest experience.
Munden Fry Landscape Associates transformed the visitor area to improve arrival, parking, circulation, and gathering spaces while preserving vineyards, mature trees, and the realities of an active winery.
Using AutoCAD, the team precisely designed grading, vehicle movements, parking configurations, and landscape elements to balance a hospitality experience with production.
Climate-appropriate plantings, transplanting significant trees, and thoughtful solutions to mitigate noise and views of nearby Highway 101 now create an immersive outdoor environment that reflects the vineyard’s stewardship of the land and a welcoming experience for visitors.
At Merriam Vineyards, sustainability and respect for the land is an integral part of everything they do. When it came to a new outdoor space and expansion, Munden Fry Landscape Associates (MFLA) was there to help tie their mission with a thoughtfully designed experience.
Owners Peter and Diana Merriam have transformed a 20-acre property in Russian River Valley, California from a traditional farm into an organic vineyard with a strong commitment to caring for the land. Their reclamation pond recycles 100 percent of the winery’s wastewater for reuse in irrigating vineyards and landscaping. Barn owl boxes around the property provide natural rodent control. Bee hives buzz with cross-pollination. By-products of the winemaking process are composted and reused throughout the property.
But one challenge remained in Merriam Vineyard’s transformation. There was a real disconnect with their farming practices, the beauty of the vineyards, and the guest experience and outside environments. Parking came right up against the tasting room. The existing outdoor terrace was small and difficult to find, and the entrance wasn't clear enough to distinguish the guest areas from the working production facility. The winery also needed more parking and flexible outdoor spaces that could accommodate events and gatherings.
At the same time, an even more imposing constraint sat just beyond the gates: Highway 101. Close enough to be both seen and heard, the six-lane highway is not the most conducive backdrop for a Sonoma County winery.
MFLA saw the opportunity to bring Merriam Vineyard’s sense of stewardship to a transformation of their outdoor space for visitors.
“It’s all about being outside in Sonoma County, where you can touch the vines and be immersed in this beautiful climate,” says James Munden, Partner, MFLA. “The Merriam family’s layered approach to sustainable farming gave MFLA a dynamic programming scope to work with and design from. Our overall concept helps frame a narrative around how the winery supports a healthy ecosystem, while offering an enjoyable environment to experience the wine.”
As MFLA approached the design, the vineyards stood out as both an opportunity and a challenge. On one hand, it was great that they were close to the buildings and proximity to the guests. But it also posed a challenge to fit in more parking and enlarge the outside space without compromising them.
Preservation extended beyond the vineyard’s rows of grapes. The property already contained mature trees, including a prominent palm near the driveway and parking area. Rather than immediately removing or relocating it, MFLA explored how it could become part of the redesigned experience. Existing olive trees were also taken into account to retain or transplant.
With all this in mind, the design process moved fluidly from bringing sketches into Autodesk AutoCAD with detailed site surveys of the site. As ideas developed, the team could compare the conceptual design against actual dimensions. They also collaborated with a civil engineer to address grading, parking, and more.
“Our consultants also used AutoCAD, so transferring information back and forth was seamless,” says Ambrose Luk, Associate Principal, MFLA. “AutoCAD allows us to measure and dimension precisely. We could coordinate the layouts of infrastructure, like parking areas or bioretention planting, and then refine our design and document with accuracy.”
Located remarkably close to the winery, Highway 101 brought both visual and noise challenges. Rather than simply trying to hide it, MFLA looked at the entire arrival sequence as a way to redirect attention and create a sense of transition.
“From the outset, we wanted to create a transformative environment, something that when you came through those gates, the 101 just becomes a very quick, distant memory,” Munden says.
Now, new trees line one side of the driveway, while transplanted olive trees create a visual barrier for guests approaching the tasting room on foot after parking. A new rock wall in the outdoor tasting terrace area includes a prominent water feature to block unwanted views but also account for sound modulation. The stone wall, trees and plantings all contribute to framing views toward the vineyards and distant hills—and away from Highway 101.
MFLA also had to combine the hospitality experience with the realities of an operating vineyard. Trucks need enough room to enter, turn, and reach production areas, while fire access had to remain clear.
The team used vehicle-turning templates in AutoCAD to study those movements and determine where driveways needed to widen and what radii would work for turns. One early idea placed a roundabout around the existing, majestic palm tree. But seeing the actual turning requirements in AutoCAD showed that the concept was too tight. For Munden, these are important moments in the design process.
“We did have quite a different design when we were sketching, and it was more conceptual,” he says. “When we started to commit to hard-line work in AutoCAD, the reality check was important. It wasn’t going to work.”
Going back to the drawing board in AutoCAD, they were able to provide a parking configuration that aligned parallel to the existing vineyard, helping protect the vines while improving circulation for production vehicles and visitors alike.
—James Munden, Partner, Munden Fry Landscape Architects
With the final construction and installation completed, the project has transformed the way visitors arrive, move through, and experience Merriam Vineyards. The landscape is now an essential part of the visit, creating a stronger connection between the winery and the surrounding vineyards.
“The new hospitality experience is on another level now,” Munden says.
“As the design evolves with trees and planting maturing, I’ve seen an ease with which guests and winery staff move through vineyard grounds. With natural shade, intimate gathering environments and clear wayfinding, it has allowed the clients to successfully expand their event programming and create an immersive outdoor experience while running their wine production. I look forward to seeing Merriam Vineyards thrive into the future as a winery that is thinking about their business holistically.”
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