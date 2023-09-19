At Merriam Vineyards, sustainability and respect for the land is an integral part of everything they do. When it came to a new outdoor space and expansion, Munden Fry Landscape Associates (MFLA) was there to help tie their mission with a thoughtfully designed experience.

Owners Peter and Diana Merriam have transformed a 20-acre property in Russian River Valley, California from a traditional farm into an organic vineyard with a strong commitment to caring for the land. Their reclamation pond recycles 100 percent of the winery’s wastewater for reuse in irrigating vineyards and landscaping. Barn owl boxes around the property provide natural rodent control. Bee hives buzz with cross-pollination. By-products of the winemaking process are composted and reused throughout the property.

But one challenge remained in Merriam Vineyard’s transformation. There was a real disconnect with their farming practices, the beauty of the vineyards, and the guest experience and outside environments. Parking came right up against the tasting room. The existing outdoor terrace was small and difficult to find, and the entrance wasn't clear enough to distinguish the guest areas from the working production facility. The winery also needed more parking and flexible outdoor spaces that could accommodate events and gatherings.

At the same time, an even more imposing constraint sat just beyond the gates: Highway 101. Close enough to be both seen and heard, the six-lane highway is not the most conducive backdrop for a Sonoma County winery.

MFLA saw the opportunity to bring Merriam Vineyard’s sense of stewardship to a transformation of their outdoor space for visitors.

“It’s all about being outside in Sonoma County, where you can touch the vines and be immersed in this beautiful climate,” says James Munden, Partner, MFLA. “The Merriam family’s layered approach to sustainable farming gave MFLA a dynamic programming scope to work with and design from. Our overall concept helps frame a narrative around how the winery supports a healthy ecosystem, while offering an enjoyable environment to experience the wine.”