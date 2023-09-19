Across the water sector, utilities are under pressure to make better decisions from complex asset data. Regulatory expectations, ageing infrastructure, changing weather patterns, and demands for transparency are pushing companies and partners to work faster and with more confidence.

For MMB, that challenge came into focus through Yorkshire Water's storm overflow survey program.

MMB is a fully integrated design-and-build business combining Mott MacDonald's design expertise with JN Bentley's construction delivery capability. It designs and builds critical water and wastewater infrastructure across the UK, working with major utilities including Yorkshire Water.

Yorkshire Water needed a reliable baseline for storm overflow assets across 2,400 locations. The aim was to understand asset conditions, identify gaps, and help teams move from reactive asset management to a more proactive model.