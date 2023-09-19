Founded in 1985, Mooyoung CM is a South Korean firm specializing in architectural design and construction management. Through projects across the public, healthcare, and complex facility sectors, the company has continued to strengthen its building information modeling (BIM)-based construction management capabilities and expand the use of data-driven collaboration and BIM visualization in field operations.

The Chungnam International Exhibition and Convention Center is a KRW 170.6 billion public facility in Cheonan, South Korea, with a gross floor area of approximately 52,368 square meters across one basement level and four above-ground floors. It is a project where these capabilities are being applied directly to day-to-day construction management. KyeRyong Construction Industrial is leading construction, with Mooyoung CM providing construction management services.

The project was designated for integrated BIM use across design and construction, with the owner requiring a cloud-based BIM environment for construction management. This meant connecting data generated throughout design and construction in a common data environment (CDE) to support collaboration across all project stakeholders.