& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Industrialized construction is changing how buildings are designed, manufactured, and assembled. At Modscape + Modbotics, that shift starts with bringing manufacturing knowledge into the design process earlier.
Through Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA), digital twins, and robotic manufacturing, Modscape + Modbotics connects architectural design with production requirements to help teams make better-informed decisions before manufacturing begins.
By standardizing components and processes while maintaining design flexibility, Modscape + Modbotics is creating a more connected approach to building delivery—one that supports repeatability, material efficiency, and greater certainty.
Kumar Singh, Head of Design, Modscape + Modbotics