Modelo Tech Studio

Freig first joined the project during a pivotal period 12 years ago and helped the BC Hydro team transition from AutoCAD and 2D to Autodesk Revit for a full BIM environment and workflow.

“We had to set up all of the infrastructure for the templates and model,” Freig says. “We needed to train people and figure out how we were going to structure this massive project. I’ve never worked on something so big.”

“There’s no cookie cutter treatment to it,” he adds. “You have to think outside the box in projects like this.”

One of the earliest benefits emerged when BC Hydro decided to convert previously completed 2D design information into 3D.

“In that process, we captured with Revit the coordination issues that the drawings had,” Freig says.

Using Revit exposed discrepancies between plans, sections, and elevations that could be difficult to recognize when each drawing was reviewed independently. In a BIM environment, the views were no longer separate interpretations of a structure.

“In 3D you can just catch everything because it’s parametric,” Freig says.

Across the total project, approximately 165 discipline working models were supported by more than 70 host models used for drawing production. Input from more than 40 companies was brought into the coordinated environment, including models developed in Revit, Autodesk Inventor, Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and AutoCAD.

The team used Revit across the project’s structures and equipment. During the design, more than 8,000 individual concrete lifts were modeled, giving engineers greater control over how massive concrete elements would be placed. The project’s walls were not typical building-scale assemblies; some were approximately 1.5 to 2 meters thick. Lift planning was critical to controlling pours, heat, concrete quality, and construction sequencing.

Coordinated models were also made available during procurement, allowing bidders to better understand the scope, visualize constraints, and develop pricing from a more complete representation of the work.