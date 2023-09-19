WIA, formerly known as Women in Animation, brings together professionals across animation, visual effects, and gaming to empower and advocate for people of underrepresented gender identities throughout the art, technology, production, and business of animation.

Its flagship WIA Mentorship Program connects creatives at every stage of their careers with experienced industry professionals who help them build skills, confidence, and meaningful industry relationships. Each year, more than 500 participants are paired with volunteer mentors working across disciplines including writing, directing, producing, editing, storyboarding, and more.

By providing consistent learning opportunities, practical career tools, and direct access to industry knowledge, WIA helps participants take the next step in their professional journeys. The program also creates a supportive community where creatives can learn from one another, expand their networks, and navigate barriers that have historically limited advancement within the industry.

Through mentorship, advocacy, and community-building, WIA works to create a more equitable animation industry—one where people of all gender identities have greater opportunities to contribute, lead, and thrive.