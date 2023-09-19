Triggerfish is a global animation studio with production hubs in the UK, South Africa, and Ireland, specializing in premium CG animation for features, series, and specials. Driven by a core philosophy of "letting artists be artists," the studio combines inventive storytelling with a highly efficient, tech-forward pipeline that uses advanced industry tools to streamline production while fostering creative freedom.

The studio’s production framework uses Flow Production Tracking as a comprehensive database to support a unified shot and asset management and publishing system. The team has significantly improved department interoperability, streamlining editorial updates, automating asset validation, rendering and publishing to support greater creative efficiency, reduce manual intervention and prevent issues from travelling downstream.

Autodesk Maya, Arnold, and Bifrost are core components of the studio’s production workflow. Maya provides the tools to bring Triggerfish’s characters to life, while Bifrost’s procedural capabilities create new opportunities for procedurally-based set dressing across complex outdoor environments. Its “always rendering” review policy leverages the speed of Arnold’s GPU rendering mode to provide artists and supervisors with continuously updated review material, enabling faster iteration and more informed creative decision-making.