Stellar Creative Lab brings the Marvel Zombies series to life through an end-to-end animation production pipeline built for fast-paced episodic storytelling and a stylized horror universe. As Marvel Animation’s darkest animated universe yet and a top series on Disney+, the project spans eerie environments, stylized characters, asset creation, layout, animation, lighting, look development, and final rendering across a connected studio workflow. Autodesk Maya supports asset creation, layout, and animated performances, helping artists shape character movement, staging, and scene composition. Arnold helps achieve the show’s distinctive horror look through toon shading, balancing graphic style with atmosphere, emotion, and visual intensity. Flow Production Tracking connects artists, assets, shots, schedules, and production data, giving the team clearer visibility across the pipeline and helping keep creative and production work aligned. Stellar Creative Lab’s Pipeline Team integrated OpenUSD to further unify the pipeline, improving collaboration, asset exchange, and scalability across departments. Together, Autodesk’s connected creative ecosystem supports an artist-friendly workflow designed for modern animated storytelling. Stellar Creative Lab also points toward the future of animation production, where emerging hybrid AI-powered workflows may help teams work more efficiently while preserving creative control and visual ambition.