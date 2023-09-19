Galiwango is an animated short film directed by Solomon W. Jagwe, that uses storytelling to raise awareness about mountain-gorilla conservation, the consequences of armed conflict, and the resilience of people and wildlife.

Inspired by research with wildlife rangers in Uganda’s Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, the film follows the redemption of a former child soldier and poacher who becomes a wildlife ranger dedicated to protecting the gorillas he once threatened.

The project combines cinematic animation, authentic environmental design, and emotionally driven storytelling to create a conservation narrative that resonates with audiences around the world.

By exploring the relationships between local communities, wildlife, and conservation, Galiwango encourages empathy, dialogue, and action to protect endangered species and natural habitats.

The film also demonstrates how independent filmmakers create world-class animated content addressing meaningful global issues. It serves as both an educational resource and an example of how storytelling bridges cultures and gives greater visibility to communities whose experiences are rarely represented on the global stage.