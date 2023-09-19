For Autodesk Flow Studio, Slay House created an AI-native, music-driven storytelling format featuring creator Dani Verdari. By blending product demonstration with original music, visual storytelling, and pop culture, the project makes complex creative technology feel engaging, relevant, and accessible.Rather than presenting visual-effects software through a conventional tutorial, the film turns key features such as auto-rigging and AI-powered 3D animation into part of the entertainment itself. A custom song built around an original beat, lyrics and vocals translates technical workflows into a rhythmic, cinematic and visually engaging experience.

The format communicates advanced creative tools in a more emotionally resonant and memorable way without oversimplifying the technology behind them. Instead of interrupting the story with a product explanation, Autodesk Flow Studio becomes an active part of the narrative and creative process.

The result demonstrates how product education can evolve into culturally relevant technology storytelling showing the software in action while inspiring a new generation of creators to explore advanced tools, workflows and creative possibilities.