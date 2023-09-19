Daughter of the Inner Stars is a 50-minute symphonic orchestral experience combining live narration, original animation, and a cinematic score by Nicholas Buc.

Working with writer and director James Vinson, Inferstudio builds the experience’s world from the ground up, creating mythical characters, fantastical spacecraft, and extraordinary architecture across imagined worlds. Created for children and families, the show explores folklore, animism, grief, and kinship. It was performed at the Sydney Opera House in 2024 and Vancouver in 2025.

Inferstudio works across visual design, concept development, previsualization, production, and post-production. Autodesk Flow Studio supports a markerless motion-capture pipeline that enables a team of five artists to bring a feature-length animated experience to life at a scale that would otherwise be difficult for a small team to achieve.