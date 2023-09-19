There Are No Ghosts at the Grand is a first-person musical mystery game in which character performance, song, and player interaction sit at the center of the narrative.

Using Autodesk Maya within its character-animation and motion-capture pipeline, Friday Sundae creates a stylized cast whose characters do not simply speak to the player—they sing, perform, and react inside a playable world.

Maya enables the team to refine motion-captured performances, create expressive character animation, and integrate musical sequences—from sung dialogue to original songs—directly into real-time gameplay.

Rather than treating songs as cutscenes, the team builds them as interactive story moments that players inhabit and explore. The project shows how Autodesk tools help small independent teams push narrative games beyond traditional dialogue and cinematics by bringing music, animation, and gameplay into the same space.