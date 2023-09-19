Felipe Fierro, creative director of Pigmalion Animation Studio and a professor in Bogotá, builds his career around making professional animation tools and workflows more accessible to others. His journey spans commercial production, higher education, national government initiatives, and community education, with Autodesk technology serving as a consistent part of his creative and teaching practice.

His project, Shark: Learn the Whole Pipeline in Five Hours, addresses one of the biggest barriers facing newcomers to 3D animation: the complexity of understanding how an entire production pipeline fits together. Felipe develops a project-based class in which beginners model, texture, rig, animate, light, and render a complete shark character in Autodesk Maya. By connecting every stage through one achievable project, he helps students leave with both a finished animation and the confidence to continue learning.

Felipe extends that same philosophy beyond the classroom. He works with Colombia’s Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Information and Communications Technologies to bring digital creativity to remote rural communities, including areas affected by armed conflict.

He also answers questions in Autodesk forums and co-authors multilingual technical articles with Joaquim Moral, helping high-quality knowledge reach creators across languages and borders. His contribution is grounded in a clear mission: Make world-class creative tools accessible regardless of geography, background, or previous experience.