ASGC, Always Supporting the Games Community, is a volunteer-powered network created by Amir Satvat to help people enter, remain in, and rebuild careers across the games industry.

Launched in 2022 as a simple spreadsheet for people affected by layoffs, ASGC now operates as a global support system spanning ASGC.gg, a Discord community of more than 20,000 members, and Amir Satvat’s widely followed LinkedIn content.

Together, these spaces provide more than 60 permanently free resources, direct human support, shared knowledge, and reassurance that people facing unemployment or career uncertainty do not have to face things alone.

ASGC has already helped more than 5,000 people find work and continues to build one of the world’s most comprehensive independent bodies of data about games employment, layoffs, hiring, job availability, and workforce trends. Its insights reveal previously hidden labor realities throughout the industry.

Its impact has been recognized by The Game Awards, Games for Change, Game Dev Heroes, XDS, GamesBeat, and other organizations. It demonstrates how practical help, trusted data, community, and human kindness can lead to lasting infrastructure.