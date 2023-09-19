Many of India’s factories run machines that have worked for decades, some inside family businesses spanning generations. Their owners increasingly want to automate, but without rebuilding the production line around a robot. They want cobots and mobile manipulators that fit the layout they already have, from a supplier who can show up when something needs fixing.

Founded in Bengaluru in 2017, Integra Robotics builds cobots, ground vehicles and mobile manipulators for industry and the defense ecosystem. The conversation with customers has changed. “A few years ago, the question was, what can that robot do and why would I need it?” says co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Cameron Norris. “Now it’s, we want to automate this process, can you do a feasibility check?”

Buyers are weighing more than the price tag. A low-cost system can become expensive once integration and support are counted, while premium systems can sit out of reach for smaller manufacturers. Integra aims for the middle: built in India, documented for the engineers who install it, and backed by a team that can support it locally.