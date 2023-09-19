& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
At a glance
Roughly 45 to 50% of hardware line items and 60 to 70% of the software stack are common across products.
Reusing an existing cobot and tracked ground vehicle helped Integra configure one remote-manipulation system in two weeks instead of two months.
Integrated design and finite-element analysis in Fusion helped cut development of one 5 kg-payload arm from about 30 days to 18.
Many of India’s factories run machines that have worked for decades, some inside family businesses spanning generations. Their owners increasingly want to automate, but without rebuilding the production line around a robot. They want cobots and mobile manipulators that fit the layout they already have, from a supplier who can show up when something needs fixing.
Founded in Bengaluru in 2017, Integra Robotics builds cobots, ground vehicles and mobile manipulators for industry and the defense ecosystem. The conversation with customers has changed. “A few years ago, the question was, what can that robot do and why would I need it?” says co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Cameron Norris. “Now it’s, we want to automate this process, can you do a feasibility check?”
Buyers are weighing more than the price tag. A low-cost system can become expensive once integration and support are counted, while premium systems can sit out of reach for smaller manufacturers. Integra aims for the middle: built in India, documented for the engineers who install it, and backed by a team that can support it locally.
When Integra studied the robotics market, the team saw that seemingly different problems were often connected. A warehouse automation company might need a robotic arm. A vision specialist might need hardware to run its software on. Instead of engineering a new product for each request, Integra began building reusable hardware, electronics, software and manufacturing processes that could be recombined around the problem.
“We didn’t want to build one robot for one problem,” says co-founder and CEO, Abhit Kumar. “We wanted a technology stack we could reuse, so the same foundation could serve very different applications.”
Integra estimates that roughly 45 to 50% of its hardware line items and 60 to 70% of its software stack are common across products. The software architecture can shift between teleoperation, supervised autonomy and autonomous operation depending on the application. A carbon-fiber arm used for machine tending can also be mounted on a ground vehicle to become a mobile manipulator.
Norris compares it to a box of building blocks. Customers choose from proven arms, vehicles and tools, and Integra configures them into a system for the job. “If we became a job shop, designing everything from scratch for each customer, we simply wouldn’t be able to scale,” he says.
The payoff is speed. When a customer needed a remote manipulation platform, Integra paired its Carbon Series cobot with a tracked ground vehicle, two products already designed to work together, and delivered a system tailored to the use case in two weeks instead of two months. “It’s tailored to the customer, but built on a proven foundation,” Norris says.
Abhit Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, Integra Robotics
The architecture still has to become a physical machine, and this is where Autodesk Fusion plays its most important role. Integra’s engineers start with customer requirements and component selection, including which parts are printed and which are machined or fabricated. Additive manufacturing is more than a prototyping step here: engineering-grade composites, carbon fiber among them, can become load-bearing parts.
Fusion is where those choices get tested. Engineers simulate parts using the properties of the materials they actually print with, compare them against metal equivalents, and set their own design rules for wall thickness, infill and orientation. Designs then move through rapid prototypes and further iteration before final manufacture.
The whole robot is also built virtually before the physical one. “We assemble the complete robot in Fusion before we build it,” says Satyam Kumar, Design Head at Integra. “It doubles as a live reference during assembly, and the same model feeds an accurate URDF to the software team.” The URDF is the file their simulation tools use to understand the robot.
Satyam Kumar, Design Head, Integra Robotics
The same environment lets Integra divide complex systems into pieces. One engineer can adjust the robot layout and reach while another develops the end-of-arm tooling, and others review mounting points, cable routes, sensors or vision systems.
Because the modules already share understood mechanical, electrical and control interfaces, the team is not solving every connection from scratch. Fusion gives those parallel workstreams a shared project model, so the pieces can be developed and checked together before being brought into the final assembly. This reduces handover delays, keep everyone on current design data, and shortens the overall configuration cycle.
That matters as Integra moves beyond the simpler products of its early years. When the company adopted Fusion roughly eight years ago, it was two people building prosthetic arms. Norris, a marketer by training, picked the software up quickly.
Cameron Norris, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Integra Robotics
Satyam says the change shows up in everyday work. Early on, designing an arm meant modelling each part by hand, running a basic simulation and lining up assemblies with manual constraints. Now generative design can suggest a structurally sound shape from a set of inputs, so he runs the study once instead of redrawing a part again and again. The team once simulated a stand-in material and sometimes got a different result in real life. Now it defines its own carbon-fiber grades and tests against those. Small things add up too, like an alignment command he uses daily to keep components tidy before joints go in.
“Designing, optimizing and validating, all of it takes a fraction of the time,” Satyam says.
On one robotic arm with a 5 kg payload and roughly 900 mm of reach, the team estimates that keeping design and finite-element analysis in one workflow cut development from about 30 days to 18. “That was a relief for everyone,” Satyam says. Development time also fell on an underwater arm built from different materials.
Integra has moved from prosthetic arms to cobots, ground vehicles and mobile manipulators for industry and the defense ecosystem, backed by a US$1.12 million pre-Series A round closed in June 2026. The question now is how a small team can keep adapting systems for different customers without multiplying the engineering each time.
“Our products are much more complex than when we started,” Kumar says. “What has stayed consistent is the idea that we should reuse what works, validate early and build from a common foundation.”