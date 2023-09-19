& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Gurtz Electric has drastically increased the efficiency of their payroll team while also gaining better insight into project performance. With total payroll processing time reduced from two full days to less than a half, the Gurtz team has more time to focus on the work that really matters.
—Mallory Gurtz, COO, Gurtz Electric Co.