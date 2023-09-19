Customer success

Electrical Contractor Decreases Payroll Processing by 75% with Rhumbix Timekeeping

Gurtz Electric cut payroll processing by 75%, eliminated paper timecards, and gained real-time project visibility with Rhumbix.

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Gurtz Electric has drastically increased the efficiency of their payroll team while also gaining better insight into project performance. With total payroll processing time reduced from two full days to less than a half, the Gurtz team has more time to focus on the work that really matters.

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Rhumbix checks lots of boxes: user friendly, flexible, saves time, reduces paper, easy integration, and improves communication between field and office.

—Mallory Gurtz, COO, Gurtz Electric Co.