Rivian

Rivian accelerates its prototyping process with Autodesk Fusion

Success story

Red Rivian electric pickup truck navigating a rocky mountain trail with trees and rugged terrain in the background.
Image courtesy of Rivian

See how Rivian leverages Autodesk Fusion to streamline prototyping, test designs quickly, and accelerate electric vehicle development.

Read story here.

We want to get parts in engineers', designers', and operators' hands to make our cars quickly and to quality. Using Fusion has allowed us to do all of that.

We want to get parts in engineers', designers', and operators' hands to make our cars quickly and to quality. Using Fusion has allowed us to do all of that.

—Jonathan Dankenbring, Product Development Engineering Manager, Rivian