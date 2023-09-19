& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
See how Rivian leverages Autodesk Fusion to streamline prototyping, test designs quickly, and accelerate electric vehicle development.
We want to get parts in engineers', designers', and operators' hands to make our cars quickly and to quality. Using Fusion has allowed us to do all of that.
—Jonathan Dankenbring, Product Development Engineering Manager, Rivian