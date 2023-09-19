& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
See how Moose Toys uses Fusion to prototype, design, and make the highly successful Magic Mixies toy line.See how Moose Toys uses Fusion to prototype, design, and make the highly successful Magic Mixies toy line.
With Autodesk Fusion, we can execute several different functions within one package, and that has been the most important thing for us. It’s a huge benefit.
—Carl Budd, Engineering Manager, Moose Toys