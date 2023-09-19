Moose Toys

Fusion Helps Moose Toys Put the ‘Magic’ in Magic Mixies

Success story

Transparent CAD model showing the internal components, electronics, and mechanisms of a toy cauldron design.
Image courtesy of Moose Toys

See how Moose Toys uses Fusion to prototype, design, and make the highly successful Magic Mixies toy line.See how Moose Toys uses Fusion to prototype, design, and make the highly successful Magic Mixies toy line.

Read story here.

With Autodesk Fusion, we can execute several different functions within one package, and that has been the most important thing for us. It’s a huge benefit.

With Autodesk Fusion, we can execute several different functions within one package, and that has been the most important thing for us. It’s a huge benefit.

—Carl Budd, Engineering Manager, Moose Toys