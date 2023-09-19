Three hundred and fifty thousand residents take for granted that water disappears down the drain once they've used it, and that the streets don't flood when it rains. Behind that normality lies technical work that is almost never seen and only noticed when something fails. Bilbao shows that digitalizing sanitation is not a promise for the future but an operational change already under way, with measurable results. And that it works when it is backed by an administration that believes in it, an operator that builds it into the way it works, and a technology provider that makes it possible. As the City Council puts it, digitalization is not an expense: it is the investment that makes anticipation possible.