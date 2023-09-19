Belambra Clubs & Hotels is France’s leading holiday village operator, offering stays in extraordinary locations with modern, comfortable accommodations, exceptional dining, and a wide range of entertainment. Designed by No’Au Architecture, the Belambra holiday village project in Guidel-Plages, is a pioneering initiative, combining sustainable design, BIM, and industrialized construction methods. Located on a nature-sensitive site at the edge of a Natura 2000 area, the project prioritizes a sustainable approach, using local, low-carbon materials such as wood and granite while drawing inspiration from naval architecture.

One of the key elements of the project is the use of off-site construction, particularly with the prefabricated bathrooms designed by HVA Concept. Manufacturing in the workshop under controlled conditions ensured a high quality of execution while helping to speed up work. The modules are then assembled on site by Mathis, a specialist in wood construction who works in particular on the 2D panels and the frameworks. Designed with modularity in mind, this system saves time while reducing the hazards associated with weather conditions and lowers the carbon footprint of the project.

BIM and Autodesk technologies play a central role throughout the project. BIM models designed with Autodesk Revit make it possible to bring together all the stakeholders around a shared model enriched with data. With BIM, the team can idenitfy and correct technical problems in advance. This approach promotes better coordination between the different trades, integrating technical constraints from the early stages of the project and optimizing the interactions between the prefabricated elements and their implementation on site. 3D models are also used to anticipate the lifting and assembly phases.

Beyond the construction site, this project illustrates the digital transformation of the sector more broadly. BIM, combined with emerging technologies, opens up new perspectives in building operations, including maintenance, energy management, and resource optimization. Belambra is committed to fully integrating these within its strategy as both owner and operator.

With the participation of Alexy Gardy, President, Belambra, Noémie Aureau, Architect and engineer, Atelier No'Au, Christopher Pulido, Engineering and Studies/Projects Manager, HVA Concept, Clément Choquet, Works Manager, Mathis