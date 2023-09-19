Every child deserves a learning environment that inspires curiosity, nurtures wellbeing and minimises its impact on the planet. At Friesland School in Sandiacre, Derbyshire, BAM is creating a modern, sustainable school that will benefit students, teachers and the wider community for future generations.

As part of the UK Government's School Rebuilding Programme, the new campus has been designed to achieve Net Zero Carbon in Operation, combining high-quality education facilities with environmentally responsible design. Solar panels, a green roof and enhanced biodiversity will help reduce the school's environmental impact while creating healthier spaces for learning and community use.