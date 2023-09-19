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Every child deserves a learning environment that inspires curiosity, nurtures wellbeing and minimises its impact on the planet. At Friesland School in Sandiacre, Derbyshire, BAM is creating a modern, sustainable school that will benefit students, teachers and the wider community for future generations.
As part of the UK Government's School Rebuilding Programme, the new campus has been designed to achieve Net Zero Carbon in Operation, combining high-quality education facilities with environmentally responsible design. Solar panels, a green roof and enhanced biodiversity will help reduce the school's environmental impact while creating healthier spaces for learning and community use.
Delivering a project of this scale requires more than excellent construction. It demands close collaboration between project teams, consultants and specialist subcontractors, all working from accurate, up-to-date information.
BAM adopted Autodesk Forma to connect digital workflows across the project, creating a single source of truth that enabled teams to collaborate more effectively throughout construction. By bringing information together in one place, project teams could improve coordination, maintain data quality and ensure everyone was working from the latest project information.
This connected approach helped standardise processes, streamline collaboration and support more informed decision-making, contributing to the successful delivery of a sustainable education facility.
The Friesland School project demonstrates the value of strong partnerships.
Working closely with Autodesk, BAM uses digital technology to strengthen collaboration across its delivery teams and subcontractors. Connected workflows improved visibility across the project, helping teams coordinate activities more efficiently while maintaining consistency throughout delivery.
Rather than managing information across multiple disconnected systems, Autodesk Forma provided a central platform that supported collaboration from construction through to project completion, helping keep people, data and workflows connected.
Friesland School is more than a new building.
It represents an investment in education, sustainability and the local community, creating a future-ready learning environment where students can thrive for generations to come.
As construction progresses, Autodesk Forma is helping BAM connect people, data and workflows through a single source of truth, enabling more collaborative and sustainable project delivery. Through its collaboration with Autodesk and the adoption of Autodesk Forma, BAM is creating a smarter, more connected approach to construction—one that supports its vision of Building a Sustainable Tomorrow while helping create an inspiring, sustainable learning environment for future generations.