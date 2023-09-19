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To tackle low productivity, high energy consumption, disconnected collaboration, and the difficult construction of hyperbolic curtain walls, the Jinan Aoti East Plot 12 and 16 super-tall tower uses a BIM-based B2M digital intelligence system to modernize traditional construction.
Integrated with AI-powered parametric optimization, 3D laser scanning, cross-platform data interoperability, and real-time digital twin monitoring, the system creates a full-process digital chain spanning design, prefabrication, and on-site installation.
Using this method, curtain-wall fabrication drops from 11 steps to six, increasing efficiency by more than 300% and removing manual errors. The approach reduces hyperbolic components by 90%, cuts carbon emissions by 56 tons, achieves centimeter-level precision, and enables paperless smart management. The project is saving RMB 1.85 million ($275,246) while establishing a new benchmark for green, intelligent construction.