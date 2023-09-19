Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France, NP2F, SCAU Architectes

Designed by NP2F and SCAU Architectes and built by Bouygues Bâtiment Île-de-France for the City of Paris, adidas arena is a landmark development contributing to the ongoing urban renewal of North Paris. Built for the Paris 2024 Summer Games, it was the only facility constructed specifically for the Games within the city limits of Paris.

Designed for both sporting and cultural events, this complex venue is highly modular and versatile, accommodating 8,000 seats and 9,000 for concerts. It’s also deeply integrated into the surrounding neighborhood with gymnasiums and community spaces for everyday life in the district.

The design and construction presented new challenges for the architecture, engineering, and construction teams. With BIM, they could make the vision for adidas arena a reality using Autodesk Revit, Autodesk Navisworks, and Forma Design Collaboration for efficient, real-time collaboration across disciplines.

With Roxane Ginot Catogni, Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France, Estelle Joullié, Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France, Claire Lasne, Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France, Sébastien Aftassi, SCAU and Marc-Aurèle Rondot, NP2F