A company’s culture is only as strong as the shared commitment and intention of its people. Our success comes from unlocking the passion, talents, and expertise of every employee, who in turn, help our customers achieve the new possible.

Our Values

The essence of who we are both as individuals and as a company. How we think, how we feel, and what we do.

Smart

  • I minimize complexity and strive for simplicity
  • I prioritize and apply targeted effort to the work that matters most
  • I am aware of the impact of my words and actions on others

 

Inclusive

  • I work collaboratively with people who are diverse in background, culture, and ways of living
  • I actively seek differing perspectives to create more powerful outcomes
  • I own my biases and challenge them daily

 

Courageous

  • I have hard conversations to get to better outcomes
  • I offer and respond to constructive feedback
  • I constructively mine for hidden conflict
  • I speak out even when it’s uncomfortable

 

Innovative

  • I am relentlessly curious and creative
  • I daringly seek new ways to solve hard problems
  • I challenge prevailing assumptions and suggest better approaches

 

Impactful

  • I am passionate about making a positive impact
  • I have a sense of urgency in approaching critical challenges
  • I am committed to our customers’ success

 

Accountable

  • I do what I say and say what I do
  • I take responsibility for good and bad results
  • I inform others of decisions and plans that affect them

 

Agile

  •  I embrace uncertainty and flex to changing circumstances quickly
  • I see opportunities where others see failure
  • I am committed to continuous learning and growth

 

Humble

  • I recognize that I don’t know everything and can learn from anyone
  • I show confidence, not arrogance; pride, not hubris
  • I share credit and shoulder responsibility

 

Pragmatic

  • I use common sense to solve problems in the most efficient way
  • I approach all work as important work, even if it’s not fun and exciting
  • I commit to quality, not perfection

 

The Ways We Work

Principles that help us operate as team members, as departments, and as a company. An understanding of what we expect of ourselves and our colleagues.

One Autodesk

We act as one Autodesk to get the best results for our customers, our business, and our employees.

  • We reach across boundaries and engage with each other to achieve faster, better results together
  • Focus, priorities, and executional alignment unite us
  • Company success is more important than local success

 

Empower decision makers

We empower decision makers.

  • We identify and support decision owners, and clarify their scope of authority
  • Decision owners seek input from key stakeholders rather than rely on broad-based consensus
  • We may disagree with a decision but we fully commit

 

Authentic selves

We actively foster an environment where people can bring their authentic selves to work.

  • We create a safe environment for people to speak courageously and ask for help
  • We embrace diversity and value people not just for what they do but who they are
  • We are committed to continuous improvement of an inclusive environment

 

Embody integrity

We hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards by embodying integrity.

  • We foster openness and trust
  • We strive to identify bias and minimize its impact in decision making and our use of data
  • We go beyond what’s required to do what is best for our customers, employees, and partners

 

A place where you belong

We’re building a culture of belonging where all employees have equal opportunities to succeed and contribute. We strive to create an environment where everyone, everywhere, is excited to come to work, feels a sense of belonging, and can fully contribute their talents.

