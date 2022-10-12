How to buy
A company’s culture is only as strong as the shared commitment and intention of its people. Our success comes from unlocking the passion, talents, and expertise of every employee, who in turn, help our customers achieve the new possible.
– Rita Giacalone, VP Culture, Diversity & Talent, Autodesk
The essence of who we are both as individuals and as a company. How we think, how we feel, and what we do.
Principles that help us operate as team members, as departments, and as a company. An understanding of what we expect of ourselves and our colleagues.
We act as one Autodesk to get the best results for our customers, our business, and our employees.
We empower decision makers.
We actively foster an environment where people can bring their authentic selves to work.
We hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards by embodying integrity.
We’re building a culture of belonging where all employees have equal opportunities to succeed and contribute. We strive to create an environment where everyone, everywhere, is excited to come to work, feels a sense of belonging, and can fully contribute their talents.
See how we live our culture code on the Autodesk Life blog and join us to help lead the future of design.