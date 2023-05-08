Sweco streamlines its data- and workflows for project and business success

Tackling inefficiencies packs the most punch at the early stage – to benefit from huge savings later down the line, the data needs to be in place from day one. Autodesk Forma forms a new puzzle piece here that helps complete Sweco's early-stage workflow and connect different phases. It’s part of a method they've developed called Digi M.A.P. (Methodology, Analysis, Process) which is both a new service to help clients easily explore and analyze potential sites, and a process to build a solid foundation for their projects.

The method efficiently connects data, tools and workflows across different design phases starting from early-stage design to the BIM model and beyond. Different data, which is collected in 3D maps and models – from the urban scale to a neighborhood and building – moves fluidly between 3 different products, connecting cloud with desktop. These are ArcGIS Pro for GIS data, Autodesk Forma for massing studies and analysis, and Revit for detailed development and construction. Via BIM 360, the team can also run carbon cost calculations using Sweco’s in-house tool called C3. When it’s time for construction, BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud come into play. Sjödin: “Creating Digi M.A.P. helped us stay true to traditional process of the early stage while adding new technologies to make it more efficient.”