AutoCAD Promotion Terms and Conditions

The AutoCAD IST limited time discount is available from November 2, 2026 and ending on December 15, 2026. This offer is available to qualifying small business customers in the following countries and territories: U.S. Virgin Islands, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Christmas Island, Cocos Islands, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Fiji, Finland, France, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Marshall Islands, Martinique, Mayotte, United States Minor Outlying Islands, Monaco, Northern Mariana Islands, Nauru, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Norfolk Islands, Norway, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Pitcairn Islands, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Réunion, Romania, Samoa, American Samoa, San Marino, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Spain, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Svalbard, Sweden, Switzerland, Tonga, Tuvalu, United Kingdom, United States, Vanuatu and Wallis and Futuna. This offer may not be combined with other offers or promotions and is void where prohibited or restricted by law. For Autodesk Store purchases, the offer discount will automatically appear in your cart.

This offer is limited to up to two (2) new seats of a 1-year or 3-year AutoCAD IST subscription per customer and one promotional code per customer. This offer may not be used for subscription renewals, add-ons to existing subscriptions, or for products previously purchased. Government and Educational customers are not eligible for this promotion.

AUTODESK RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CANCEL, SUSPEND OR MODIFY PART OF OR THIS ENTIRE OFFER AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE, FOR ANY REASON IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION. PRICES FOR AUTODESK SOFTWARE ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, and AutoCAD are registered trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document. © 2026 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.