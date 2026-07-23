& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Our business teams bring unique perspectives, deep expertise, and a shared belief that how we operate matters just as much as what we build.
Learn how Pau helps create life-changing opportunities for candidates while building a culture of transparency, teamwork, and trusted partnership.
Our Finance team is focused on Autodesk’s financial stability and growth. Meet a few Autodeskers who work in Finance and see why they love what they do.
Our legal team promotes a culture of ethical conduct and legal compliance. Hear from two Autodeskers who share what it’s like to work in legal at Autodesk.
Business teams at Autodesk are embedded in the work, not on the sidelines. Whether by shaping how we attract talent, stewarding financial decisions, or navigating complex global regulations, our teams influence the company’s direction while collaborating closely with our tech and go-to-market partners.
This is work that balances strategy with execution to make a real difference across the organization.
The People & Places (PPL) team at Autodesk champions our people‑first culture and helps shape how work gets done across the company. From talent strategy and learning to total rewards and belonging, the team designs experiences that help employees thrive – so they can do their best work for our customers and communities alike. Through close partnership with leaders, PPL supports growth, fosters belonging, and helps teams adapt and succeed as the business evolves.
The Finance team at Autodesk is a global group of strategic partners, trusted stewards, and future-focused leaders who help power the company’s growth and impact. They enable better business outcomes by delivering insightful financial guidance, driving operational excellence, and fostering a collaborative culture where people and ideas thrive. Together, they are building a finance organization that supports innovation, scales with purpose, and helps create a better world for all.
The Legal, Government Affairs & Public Policy team partners with the business to enable progress while managing risk. From supporting global operations and responsible innovation to protecting intellectual property and navigating evolving regulatory environments, the team helps ensure we do the right thing everywhere we operate. Through collaboration across teams, Legal helps the business move forward with trust and accountability.
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As AI becomes more integrated into how Autodesk operates and builds products, business teams play an important role in helping guide its thoughtful, responsible use.
From developing policies and workforce practices to supporting compliance, risk awareness, and ethical decision‑making, business professionals partner closely with teams across the company to ensure AI is used in ways that are transparent, fair, and aligned with our values. Their perspective helps balance innovation with accountability – supporting progress while building trust.
This is where business expertise helps shape how AI shows up in real-world work.
Turn strategy into results by connecting financial insight with business priorities. The work blends rigor, perspective, and partnership to help leaders make confident, forward‑looking decisions.
Enable innovation from idea to launch by advising on legal and regulatory considerations. Close partnership with product teams helps balance speed, responsibility, and long‑term impact.
Help leaders build teams that can grow, adapt, and perform at their best. Strategic partnership connects people decisions to business outcomes in a fast‑evolving environment.
Have questions about working in a business role at Autodesk? Find the answers below.
Business roles at Autodesk are highly collaborative and deeply connected to the company’s strategy. You’ll partner closely with leaders and teams across the organization, balancing day‑to‑day execution with long‑term thinking. The work is fast‑moving and thoughtful – combining problem‑solving, judgment, and influence to help Autodesk grow responsibly and sustainably.
You’re not just supporting the business; you’re helping shape how it operates.
Business teams here are trusted partners with real influence. Whether you’re working in HR, finance, or legal, your perspective matters – and your work has a visible impact on decisions, people, and outcomes across the company. Autodesk values curiosity, sound judgment, and the ability to navigate complexity with integrity.
While tech and go-to-market roles focus on product innovation and customer outcomes, business roles focus on building the foundation that makes both possible. You’ll work across disciplines (often behind the scenes), helping guide decisions, manage risk, support people, and ensure we operate in ways that align with our values – especially as we scale globally and adopt emerging and evolving technologies.
Business teams at Autodesk tackle complex, often ambiguous challenges. These can include shaping workforce strategies, supporting responsible AI use, navigating evolving regulations, managing investments, or designing policies that scale globally. The work requires both expertise and adaptability, along with an ability to connect business needs with people‑centered outcomes.
Whether you have questions about your application, our business, or our policies, check out our full FAQ page for answers.