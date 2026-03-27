& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Access via headset or web browser.
Access learning resources created by product experts.
Our team is here to answer any questions you may have.
Ask the experts and connect with your peers.
Key use cases:
Workshop XR is used by BIM and VDC professionals, building engineering, and architecture teams to validate constructability, access, and safety at true human scale before issues become RFIs or site problems.
Autodesk Workshop XR enables AEC teams to run issue-driven, human-scale design reviews together—directly through Forma Data Management.
No — a VR headset is not required. Workshop XR works on both VR headsets and standard desktop web browsers. With a license, users on either platform can create, join, and participate in collaborative design reviews. The Web App supports model navigation, file swapping, multi-user audio, and issue interaction — no headset required. For full immersion and enhanced spatial awareness, VR is encouraged. Workshop XR supports Meta Quest 2, 3, 3S, and Pro headsets.
No. You don’t need a Facebook account to access Workshop XR. However, in order to use the supported Quest headsets, you will need a Meta account.
The automatic data connectivity and synced issue tracking features of Workshop XR are made possible with Autodesk Forma. Workshop XR connects to Forma via Autodesk Forma Data Management. This gives you direct access to projects, files, members, and issues.
Autodesk Revit and Autodesk Navisworks are supported. IFC files are also supported.
Workshop XR is an untethered VR solution meaning that it does not require a PC connection. Everything runs on a standalone Meta Quest headset (Meta Quest 2, 3, 3S, and Pro). High-speed Internet or Wi-Fi with at least 30 mbps download speed is recommended for optimal performance.
Still have questions? Request a callback from one of our product specialists to discuss your current business needs and learn how to get started with Autodesk Workshop XR to achieve your goals.