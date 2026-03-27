No — a VR headset is not required. Workshop XR works on both VR headsets and standard desktop web browsers. With a license, users on either platform can create, join, and participate in collaborative design reviews. The Web App supports model navigation, file swapping, multi-user audio, and issue interaction — no headset required. For full immersion and enhanced spatial awareness, VR is encouraged. Workshop XR supports Meta Quest 2, 3, 3S, and Pro headsets.