Align where decisions happen—inside the design

Your team juggles models, meetings, and multiple tools to align on a space.

 

Autodesk Workshop XR brings those reviews into one shared human-scale experience connected to Autodesk Docs.

Discover solutions that integrate into your existing workflows and scale with your team

Workshop XR is a practical way to meet inside of your designs without disrupting your current workflows.

Review your models at human scale while staying aligned with the same files, issues and workflows in Docs.

What immersive reviews unlock for your team
Align faster during design reviews

Walking through designs together at human scale reduces misinterpretation, shortens review cycles, and minimizes follow-up meetings.

Differentiate your firm

Firms that use Workshop XR stand out for how they review, coordinate, and communicate their designs. 

More focused and inclusive collaboration

Teams participate more actively when they experience space instead of interpreting screens—across offices, disciplines, and time zones.

Reduce downstream risk through earlier clarity

Identifying access, clearance, and constructability issues earlier helps teams move forward with confidence and avoid late-stage fixes.

What tech leaders need to validate before adopting XR

How does this fit into our workflow?

Workshop XR runs directly on models in Autodesk Docs. No exports or parallel file management. Reviews stay connected to the same data your teams already coordinate around.

 

Why does human scale review matter?

By helping teams align earlier and catch spatial issues sooner, immersive reviews enable clearer decisions and reduce late-stage surprises—when changes are harder to manage.

 

Why use a VR headset for design review?

Full 3D immersion gives a spatial perspective that screens can’t. By experiencing designs at human-scale, teams gain on-site confidence before construction.

 

How AEC firms are rethinking design reviews

