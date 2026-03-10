& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Workshop XR is a practical way to meet inside of your designs without disrupting your current workflows.
Review your models at human scale while staying aligned with the same files, issues and workflows in Docs.
Walking through designs together at human scale reduces misinterpretation, shortens review cycles, and minimizes follow-up meetings.
Firms that use Workshop XR stand out for how they review, coordinate, and communicate their designs.
Teams participate more actively when they experience space instead of interpreting screens—across offices, disciplines, and time zones.
Identifying access, clearance, and constructability issues earlier helps teams move forward with confidence and avoid late-stage fixes.
Workshop XR runs directly on models in Autodesk Docs. No exports or parallel file management. Reviews stay connected to the same data your teams already coordinate around.
By helping teams align earlier and catch spatial issues sooner, immersive reviews enable clearer decisions and reduce late-stage surprises—when changes are harder to manage.
Full 3D immersion gives a spatial perspective that screens can’t. By experiencing designs at human-scale, teams gain on-site confidence before construction.
– John Matalucci, Senior Associate, BIM/VDC Manager, Stantec
– Rick Boers, BIM Manager, Dura Vermeer
– Zinta Rize, Discipline Leader, Mechanical/Process Engineering, Sweco