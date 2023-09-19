For the Kongsberg project and others, Sweco uses Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) and Workshop XR to identify issues, gain greater clarity, and collaborate even more seamlessly.

The team uploads models from ACC into Workshop XR and then explores them in VR. They can collaborate with operational staff on equipment heights, accessibility, and quality control. With so many overlapping elements for MEP installations, Workshop XR helps them clearly see the spatial order of installation and determine which components need to be built first.

“In ACC, you can create issues,” says Zinta Rize, Discipline Leader Mechanical/Process Engineering, Sweco. “You can point at a door, pipe, or pump and make a comment. Do you want to change or move it? You can do the same in Workshop XR, except you have spatial awareness. When you look at 3D models on screen, it looks like 3D. But it’s still so flat and doesn't give you the perspective that four meters is four meters. When you’re in VR, you can feel that ‘Oh, wow, that’s high.’”