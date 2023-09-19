Stantec finds new flow with XR

While deep in production work and late nights for a hospital tower project, Jon Matalucci at Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, decided to try VR as an experiment. It immediately became an a-ha moment.

“One night before our Friday BIM call, I was pushing views to prepare the design review of the hospital tower project and thought, ‘Well, there’s a plugin in Navisworks for Prospect by IrisVR. Let me see what I can get back out of it,” says Matalucci, a BIM and virtual design and construction manager. “Boy, that was my eye-opening experience. I could see things like electrical outlets floating in glass and exit signs down on the floor. It was immediately apparent to me that the team’s current workflow would benefit from this tool.”

At the time, the firm often used VR for presentations. But after that virtual design review, Matalucci never looked back. He immediately added VR as his go-to tool and integrated it into his workflow.

“There’s a perception that there is a project scale when you use visualization tools,” Matalucci says. “What we realized is that VR works on every project. From day one, we could start moving through the projects and process. VR became an opportunity to reduce the silos and work more efficiently.