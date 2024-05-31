Connecting the extended enterprise with cloud PLM

CIMdata whitepaper commentary

Today, products are becoming increasingly complex, smart, and connected

Connecting the enterprise is essential to thrive in today’s fast-paced, data-driven world. The more connected an organization is, the more competitive they will be with better collaboration, efficiency, improved quality, and more informed decision-making.

Download this whitepaper commentary to learn how CIMdata sees many organizations attempting to improve collaboration with bi-direction exchanges using tools like Autodesk PLM and the downfall to those still relying on disconnected manual processes.

Key takeaways from the whitepaper

Closed-loop quality management

Cloud PLM is a product design and manufacturing solution that provides connected product development with quality management capability.

 

Supply chain collaboration

Cloud PLM enables connected product development across the supply chain with automated processes and supplier collaboration.

 

New Product Introduction (NPI)

Cloud PLM has a New Product Introduction/Development business process workspace that aids companies in reducing their time-to-market.

 

